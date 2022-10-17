Geraldine Lois Books, age 83, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence with her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Rock Falls Cemetery, Dunn County.

