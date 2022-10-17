Geraldine Lois Books, age 83, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence with her loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Rock Falls Cemetery, Dunn County.
Geraldine was born on June 27, 1939, the daughter of George and Lorraine (Severson) Rongholt in Eleva. She graduated in 1957 from Eleva-Strum High School. Geraldine married Russell H. Dahl on August 29, 1959. They had four children together and were later divorced. She then married Lyle C. Books on February 16, 1974. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Geraldine worked as a clerk at Walgreens. She also was a housekeeper at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. Geraldine was a life-member of VFW Auxiliary Post #305. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with her family. In the last four years, she got to travel a little to Brunswick, Ga, Tennessee, Arizona and Kentucky, making lasting memories.
Geraldine is survived by her two daughters, Valerie Lynne Dahl of TN and Julie Ann Dahl of Unity; two sons, Scott (Vivian) Dahl of Brunswick, GA, and Jeffrey (Jackie) Dahl of Wausau; four step-children, Helen (Roger) Prochnow of Chetek, Sharon (Randy) Schackelton of Chippewa Falls, Donna (George) Prince of New Auburn and Bruce (Maureen) Books of Fall Creek; 26 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her two sisters, Beverly (Phil) Harris of Sun City, AZ, and Joy (Randy) McGee of Eau Claire; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Young.