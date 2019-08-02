Gertrude “Gert” Marie Solie, 89 of Eau Claire (formerly of Cornell) passed away on July 14, 2019 at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire. She was born on August 2, 1929 in Hale, Wisconsin to William and Ruth (Berge) Hagen.
Gert graduated from Osseo High School in 1947 and the Minneapolis School of Business in 1948. She began her career at Rayovac Corporation in Madison, Wisconsin and a few years later returned to the Eau Claire area and worked at Presto Corporation. In 1951, Gert met her future husband, Marshall “Monk” Solie, on a ski hill at Telemark Lodge in Cable and they were married on August 27, 1960 in Osseo, Wisconsin and made Cornell their home for many years. Gert worked as secretary of Cornell Elementary School for 35 years and retired in 2000. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Gert is survived by her son, Jon (Ann) Solie and their daughter, Karen Ferris and her son, Isaac; daughter, Kären Solie (Gino Lambo); brother, William Jul Hagen; sister, Ellen (Rocky) Thompson; brother-in-law, Michael Olson; nieces, Lisa (Jerome) Lanners, Lori (Tom) Jaskowski, Jessica (Brandon) Leinon and Sue (Jim) Solie Patterson; nephews, Scott (Lyndy) Olson, Bjorn (Judy) Olson and Jacob (Cindy Haug) Thompson; beloved dog friends, Buddy and Elle as well as many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents, William and Ruth Hagen; sister, Rachel Olson; parents-in-law, Henry and Jennie Solie; brother-in-law, O.B. Solie; and sisters-in-law, Helen Hagen and Lorraine Solie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12-Noon at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St, Cornell with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Gert’s family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until service time on August 9th at the church. Inurnment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in the name of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 201 S. 6th St, Cornell, WI 54732.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Care Partners Memory Care – Birch Street and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their generous care and support for Gert.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Services