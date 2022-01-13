Gertrude Margaret Svihovec passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the age of 94 years at River Pines in Altoona.
Gertrude was born on September 30, 1927 in Eau Claire, to John “Bill” Pendergast and Gertrude (nee Cleasby) Pendergast. She married Keith “Bob” Svihovec on June 19, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gartner of Chippewa Falls, WI Sons: Robert (Leora) of Jacksonville, FL and Terry (Debra) of Elk Mound, WI. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 9 nieces and 3 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, brothers: John, Delos, James and Robert; sister, Eleanor, grandson, Robbie, 5 sister-in-law’s, 3 brother-in-law’s, two nieces and 3 nephews.
Gertrude enjoyed country music, old time music and gospel music. She loved dancing, reading and traveling with her husband and other family and friends. Her and her husband took many trips together throughout the years. She took bus trips to Nashville with her sister and sister-in-law, Jane, and other friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Father Derek Sakowski will be officiating. Burial immediately following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire. A visitation will be held, on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
