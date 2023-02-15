Gladys Irene Bonesteel, age 96, of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born on January 15, 1927 in Maxville, WI a daughter to Louis and Agnes (Brantner) Berger.
Gladys Irene Bonesteel, age 96, of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.
She was born on January 15, 1927 in Maxville, WI a daughter to Louis and Agnes (Brantner) Berger.
On August 15, 1946, Gladys was united in marriage to Henry August Werlein. To this union, 8 children were born. Henry preceded Gladys in death on July 3, 1973.
Gladys married Rodger E. Bonesteel on June 2, 1976. Gladys welcomed Rodger’s 4 children and together they joined this union into a family of 12 loving children.
She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. In Gladys’ early years she worked as a nurses aid at Gillett Hospital in Mondovi and worked seasonally at Mondovi Canning Factory and Huntsinger Farms.
What Gladys was most proud of was the title of Homemaker. She loved to spend time with her large family of children and grandchildren.
Gladys found enjoyment in cooking, baking, vegetable and flower gardening, tending to her lawn. She enjoyed making crafts and was known for her sewing and embroidered pillow cases. But her first love was knitting and crocheting. Many of these afghans, doilies, potholders and dish cloths that she made with love and care will now be treasures to hold for her family and friends for many years to come.
Gladys will be sadly missed by her children, Daniel (Julia) Werlein of Eleva, Lucinda “Cindy” (Steve Lane) Black of Mondovi, Mark (Shari) Werlein of Durand and Marie Meader of Eau Claire; step children, Robert (Polly) Bonesteel of Mondovi, Bonnie (Ken) Komro of Cashmere, WA and Rodney (Laurie) Bonesteel of Eau Claire; daughter in law, Barb Werlein; sons in law, Ray Risler, Pete Johnson and Tom Rzepiejewski; 26 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 16 step grandchildren along with other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husbands, Henry and Rodger, Gladys was preceded in death by her daughters, Barbara Johnson and Cheryl Risler, sons, Robert “Bobby” Werlein, David Werlein and step daughter, Carolee Rzepiejewski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Burial will follow at the Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the Mass.
Share your memories of Gladys at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.