Gladys Irene Bonesteel, age 96, of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire.

She was born on January 15, 1927 in Maxville, WI a daughter to Louis and Agnes (Brantner) Berger.

