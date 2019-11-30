Holden, Gladys.jpg
Gladys V. Holden, age 100, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

The former Gladys Viola Schultz was born July 19, 1919 in Menomonie, WI to Louis and Inga (Kolmo) Schultz. She was raised in the Menomonie area and attended country grade school.

On Dec. 10, 1938, Gladys married Russell Holden. Together they raised their family.

She enjoyed baking and gardening and was also very crafty, doing basket weaving and crocheting. She also delighted in dancing in her red high heels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; brothers Leonard, Merlin and Eldon Schultz; grandson-in-law Brent Albers; brother-in-law Everett Vradenburg; and daughter-in-law Dee Holden.

Gladys is survived by her children, Elaine (Norbert) Styer, Merlin Holden, Maxine (James) Jackson, Jim (Penny) Holden, Galen (Nancy) Holden, Mary (Gene) Simonson, Lloyd (Paula) Holden, Terry (Sally) Holden; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and15 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Vradenburg and Mavis (Louis) Cornellier; and sister-in-law Lorna Schultz; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Peace Lutheran Church
917 7th St.
Menomonie, WI 54751
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
11:00AM
Peace Lutheran Church
917 7th St.
Menomonie, WI 54751
