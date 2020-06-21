Gladys E. Ethee Magaw, age 97, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Born Gladys Ethel Moedinger December 5, 1922, in Lancaster, PA, Ethee was the daughter of the late Edwin P. and Vera Gladys (Flick) Moedinger. She was married 58 years to the late George G. Magaw, Sr. She proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Following their marriage in 1945, they lived in Milwaukee, WI, Minnetonka, MN, Hayward, WI, and then residing in Eau Claire since 1994. Ethee was always active in church evangelism and loved spreading the word to children.
Ethee is survived by her sons, George G. (Kathy) Magaw, Jr. of Eau Claire and Scott (Vicki) Magaw of Iron River, WI; daughter, Betty Ann of Dolan Springs, AZ; grandchildren, Brian (Emily) Magaw, Ann (Brandon) Gage and Sara (Josh) Moore, Michael Magaw, Edward (Tara) Magaw and Trisha (Gary) Stickler; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Miller of Mount Joy, PA; other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son, Michael H. Magaw; brother, Edwin Moedinger, and sisters, Betty Krentz, and Dotty Heilig.
Interment sometime this summer at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to either the Gideons https://www.gideons.org/, Hope Gospel Mission https://www.hopegospelmission.org/ or the Alzheimers Association https://www.alz.org/