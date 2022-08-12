Gladys Irene Schroeder, age 91, died Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022, at home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with family by her side.

Gladys was born on December 23, 1930, in Colfax, Wisconsin to Elmer and Bessie (Olson) Christianson, the fourth of their eleven children. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1948 and continued her education by taking secretarial classes at the vocational school in Eau Claire. She married Gerhard Richard Schroeder on June 9, 1956. Gerhard preceded her in death on March 25, 1985.

