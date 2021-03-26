Glen J. Bakeman, 91, of Huntingburg, Indiana, formerly of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 24, 1929, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Charles and Beatrice (Haley) Bakeman; and married Barbara J. Hentschel on May 7, 1955, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Glen worked for Uniroyal Tire Company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for 38 years. He enjoyed fly fishing, deer hunting and camping. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle LaVerne Bakeman; and half-brother, Leonard Bakeman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Bakeman of Huntingburg, Ind.; one daughter, Glenna (Clay Allen) Rogers of Huntingburg, Ind.; two grandchildren, Lesli (David) Lukeman and Drake (Stephanie) Rogers; and by two great-grandchildren, Parker Rogers and Enly Jo Lukeman.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.D.T., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with military rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Friends may call for visitation at the funeral home from 1:00-3:00 p.m., on Sunday.