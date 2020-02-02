Glen Mercier

Glen A. Mercier (“Redd”), age 65 died at home while surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, ending his battle with cancer. Glen lived in Eau Claire, WI with his beloved wife, Carol Zeug.
Glen was born on November 19, 1954, in Oxford, England to William C. Mercier and the late Patricia R. Greene. While his father served in the U.S. Air Force, he lived in various countries abroad including France and Bermuda. During high school and Glen’s adulthood, he lived in and around Mount Clemons, MI. In 2001, he settled in Eau Claire.
He was known as an avid cross-country skier, backpacker, and kayaker. During his life he also enjoyed wood-working, photography and being a part of many community projects. On August 11, 2006, he and Carol married at the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden, a community project he helped commission.
Glen spent a lot of time with family and friends exploring the outdoors. Through the years, he would enjoy many camping trips and other vacations where he would appreciate the solitude of nature. He was a devoted parent and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Glen will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his devotion to family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Zeug of Eau Claire; their children, Cassandra (Matt) of Clinton Twp., MI, Dan of Eau Claire, Emily (Andrew) of Milwaukee, WI, Glen (Kim) of Beaver Dam, WI, Mike (Jenna) of Eau Claire, and Rachel (Regan) of Star Prairie, WI; grandchildren, Cason, Charlotte, Easton, Edmund, Ella, Hope, Jasper, Lucy (“Luli’), Magnolia, Rowen, Sadie, and Wyatt; father, William (Sally) of Vero Beach, FL; sister, Karen (Alan) Conken of Suffolk, VA; and many other family and friends in the US and England who will miss him.
Glen was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosalynn and mother, Patricia.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church (2226 Eddy Ln, Eau Claire). Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at church. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Glen to: Ice Age Trail Alliance (iceagetrail.org/donate); National Alliance on Mental Illness – Chippewa Valley (namicv.org); or Angel of Hope Memorial Garden (Community Parks Association — Angel of Hope Fund, P.O. Box 741, Eau Claire, WI 54702-0741).
