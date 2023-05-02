Glen Siverling

Glen J. Siverling, 104, of Bloomer, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer.
He was born January 19, 1919, in Bloomer, the son of Tony and Sally (Ruff) Siverling. Glen attended Brush Prairie School. He married Edna Rubenzer on May 30, 1939, at Saint Peters Catholic Church in Tilden. Together they farmed the family farm for 20 years and raised four children. After moving to Bloomer he did carpenter work until his retirement.
The couple enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and relatives. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards.
Glen is survived by a sister, Jeanette Bohman of Portage, WI; two sons, Donald of Salina, KS, and Larry of Sioux Falls, SD; two daughters, Ruthie (Tom) Marek of Bloomer, and Jeanie Hable of Bloomer; many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; his parents; a grandson, Kelly Marek; a great-grandson, Zachery Miles; two brothers, Wilmer and Homer; four sisters, Alice, Irene, Bernice, and Marie; two daughters-in-law; and two sons-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Chinnappan Pelavendran celebrating the mass. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a Christian Vigil Service to begin at 7 p.m. There will be no public visitation prior to mass on Friday.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
