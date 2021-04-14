Glen A. Welch, age 57, of Menomonie, WI, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Glen was born on February 28, 1964 in Menomonie, WI, to Ronald and Gloria (Anderl) Welch. He spent his entire life in Menomonie, WI, enjoying the outdoors, birdwatching and wildlife. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Glen is survived by his mother Gloria Ziehl of Menomonie, two sisters, Victoria Baine of Menomonie, and Cheryl Olson of Massachusetts, three brothers, Kenneth (JoAnn) Welch of New Richmond, WI, Michael Welch of Menomonie, and Anthony Welch of Mississippi. Many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Welch, stepfather Larry Ziehl, brother Charles Welch, sister Susan Roodell, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Olson and Tony Baine, niece Leah Olson, and grandparents Aloysius and Elfrieda Anderl.
There will be visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Father John Mano will be officiating.
