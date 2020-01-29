Glenn Matson

Glenn C. Matson passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Chetek, Wisconsin on July 8, 1924 to Nels and Annie (Williams) Matson. Glenn was the second oldest of nine children. In 1944, he joined the US Army Air Corps and went into the flight training program. At the end of the war, he returned to Wisconsin and began working for Wisconsin Telephone Company (later ATT), where he worked in management until his retirement in 1988.
Glenn married Helen E. Koehler in May 1950 and had five children — Michael, Pamela, Thomas, Kathleen, and Eric. The family moved to Hudson, WI in 1955, where they were involved members of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church and School community and had a wide group of friends. In 1978 they returned to Eau Claire area. There, he and Helen were active contributors to the communities of Altoona and Eau Claire, including the Telephone Pioneers and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
After retirement, Glenn focused on carpentry and house building, and enjoyed time with family and friends. He always said that his 70s were his best years as he and Helen traveled and spent time with their grandchildren. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, golfing, camping and spending time outdoors with his friends and family.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Helen, his parents, and four of his siblings.
Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Michael Matson (Shelly) of Chetek, WI, Pamela Matson (Peter Vitousek) of Stanford, CA, Thomas Matson (Julie) of Eau Claire, WI, Kathleen Matson Hamilton (Scott) of Altoona, WI, and Eric Matson of San Diego, CA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Linda Magadance, Eileen Ottoson and Doris Kaskinen; brother, Jim Matson (Deloris); nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Celebration of Life and mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday February 3, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI with Father Tim Welles officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Monday morning an hour prior to the service and continue after the service at the church in Fr Klink Hall during a luncheon. Private Family interment will take place at a later date in the Sumner Cemetery, Barron County, WI.
Memorials may be given in Glenn’s name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Feed my People. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.