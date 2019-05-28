Glenn Solsrud

Glenn Arthur Solsrud, age 84, of Augusta, Wisconsin, passed away in his home on May 24, 2019.
Born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 6, 1935, he graduated Madison East High School in 1953. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1959 at age 24 with a degree in Economics. After a stint in the Army Reserves, Glenn completed his M.B.A. at Harvard Business School in 1961. He married Ardath Kay Sheggeby on April 20, 1962, and they had four children. Glenn acquired Peoples State Bank in 1970, and expanded the business into a chain of successful banks across the Midwest, now known as Unity Bank. He also started Augusta Housing Company, operating apartment complexes throughout the Midwest. His perseverance and business acuity propelled his ventures into thriving enterprises. Glenn fostered his love of the arts by regularly attending operatic and symphonic performances throughout the United States and he philanthropically gave to various arts organizations.
Glenn was a family man; he treasured the time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to support them. Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, his sister Constance Maribeth “Connie” Solsrud of Holcombe, WI, four children and ten grandchildren: Corinne Esther (John Kohler) Solsrud (Ryan and Brooke) of Wausau, WI, Rachel Ann (Michael) Goodell (Nathaniel, Annalise and Grant) of Augusta, WI, Gregory Arthur (Maria Garcia) Solsrud (Kassandra, Winston and Tatiana) of Atlanta, GA, and Brian Kenneth (Toni Rahn) Solsrud (Aurora and Arabella) of Minneapolis, MN.
The funeral is at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI, at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, with an hour of visitation before and also a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 4-7pm at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Glenn to the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra, P.O. Box 1623, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54702.
