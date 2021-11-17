Gloria Ruth Berg (Behnke) born December 2, 1928 and died November 13, 2021.
Daughter of Minna Behnke (Thalacker) and William (Bill) Behnke.
Gloria Berg was a devoted wife, mother and close friend. She was able to survive a bout of COVID in early 2021 but was unable to recover from the complications after a second bout this year.
As a young woman, Gloria worked at Dolly Madison Dairies until she married and followed her husband to Camp LeJeune when he was recalled for the Korean Conflict.
Gloria raised 5 children, was the support behind “Cy’s” teaching and coaching career and maintained lifelong friends. She was a member of First Lutheran Church until it’s dissolution, and helped found its library. She also volunteered at the Eau Claire Public Library, for mental health and March of Dimes. She played cards with longtime close friends weekly, until card clubs were suspended because of covid.
Later in life, Gloria worked in the Finance Department of Luther/Mayo until her children had finished college.
Survived by brother, William (Bill) Behnke (Shirley); children, Eilert (Ike) Berg (Brenda), Susan Jakober (Edmund), John Berg (Marilyn), Katherine (Katy) Berg, and Janet Berg-Curviel (Mike); 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eilert (Cy); brother Wayne (Dawn); sisters, Elaine Wrigglesworth (Tom) and Alice Smiskey (Don); in-laws, Lyman Berg, Leonard Erickson and Marcy (James) Novacek.
In honor of Gloria, please participate in the effort to free up resources for non-covid related emergencies and curb the spread to the immuno-compromised like Gloria. Please consider getting vaccinated if you are not. She did not want any family to go through what hers did.
