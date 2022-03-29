Gloria Loretta (Skamser) Donais, 99, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022 with hospice assistance. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and the late Mable Skamser. She graduated from Eau Claire High School, and married Earl Donais in 1946, and became a mother to Jean Marie, Diane Louise and William Earl Donais.
Gloria was a wonderful seamstress, and sewed all her own clothes and many of her grandchildren’s clothes as well. She was also an award-winning rug hooker for over 30 years. Her biggest pride was her grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Diane (Jerry) Strenke, grandchildren: Amy Lee Hart, Kirsten Kay (Tom) Thompson and Shana Marie Thompson; great-granchildren: Christopher (Abby) Crotteau, Aaron (Jaime) Crotteau, Tyler (Samantha) Crotteau, Justin Peterson, Conner Hart, Tanner Hart, Skyann Nylen and Jaxon Conro; great-great-grandchildren: Maci Crotteau, Brenna Crotteau, Cammie Crotteau and Tatum Crotteau.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, daughter, Jean Marie, son, Bill, granddaughter, Kelly Jean Crotteau, brothers, Bob (Mary), Bud (Maxine), Wally (Edna) and Donnie.
A Christian service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Private inurnment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date. A visitation will be held on Saturday, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. A get together will take place following the service at Diane and Jerry’s house.