Gloria J. (Christensen) Eisold, 90, formerly of Eau Claire, WI. Passed away due to Covid on Wednesday September 16, 2020 in Winter Garden FL. Gloria was born on August 25, 1930 to Roy and Florence (Powers) Christensen in St. Paul MN. During Gloria’s younger years she lived in Superior WI and eventually moved to Eau Claire WI were she graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1949.
Gloria married James A. Eisold on June 25, 1949 and raised seven children. She had several jobs while raising her family which included “The Avon Lady,” Gramac’s and Associated Bank.
In 1997 Jim and Gloria moved to Winter Garden FL for their Golden Years. Here their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit them. Everyone enjoyed the warm weather, sunshine and reminisced about earlier times laughing so hard until they cried. Jim passed away in 2006. Gloria was fortunate to find another love, Max Anderson whom she married on May 11, 2011. Max passed away in 2017.
While living in Florida, Gloria found a new hobby-painting. She painted many beautiful scenic pictures so all her children could remember her by. Gardening was another pride and passion. Her beautiful Trumpet flowers, spectacular Christmas Cacti with white, pink, purple and red colors. She even grew her own pineapples and grapefruit. People passing by commented on her beautiful plants and just looking at them would make you happy and smile. We will also remember Gloria for her fudge and Chinese Noodle Cookies whom everyone loved and could not get enough of. She would make batches of her cookies and send them to her children for Christmas because that’s all they wanted! Heaven will be happy to have her. Gloria also continued the Bread Ministry which Max started many years earlier.
Gloria is survived by her seven children; Sharon Eisold, Karen (Gary) Barneson, Patrice (Mark) Wilkie, Connie Sironen, James M. Eisold, Scott (Barbara) Eisold and Michael Eisold. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, husbands James Eisold and Max Anderson, sister Bernyce (Ernest) Klages, granddaughter Megan Eisold and great-grandchildren Ernest Lee IV and Eve Rose Jackson.
Private service to be held at a later date.
Becker Funeral Home of Clermont FL is assisting the family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com