Gloria Lambert

Gloria D. Lambert, age 85, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Bloomer to Oswald and Lillian (Lueck) Fehr. She married William “Bill” Lambert on September 22, 1953 in Stillwater MN. Gloria and Bill spent their winters in California and they enjoyed traveling all across the country. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the WELCA at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Gloria made dozens of quilts for her family, friends and local charitable events. In her free time she enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics, playing cards, camping, putting together puzzles, playing “Don-a-moes” and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons: David (MaryAnn) Lambert of Bloomer, Daryl (Jeanette) Lambert of Evansville WI and Delon (Terry) Lambert of Bloomer; one daughter: Darla (Kelly) Marshman of Waunakee WI; sister: Elaine (Rodney) Rubenzer of Bloomer, eleven grandchildren & eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Bill; son: Dale; grandson: Brandon Young. Funeral Services and visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a visitation starting at 12:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery followed by a meal with a time of fellowship at the Bloomer Area Senior Citizen’s Center, 2121 Duncan Rd.
Funeral Services and visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM with a visitation starting at 12:00 until time of service. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery followed by a meal with a time of fellowship at the Bloomer Area Senior Citizen’s Center, 2121 Duncan Rd.
A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Our House Memory Care who gave so much of their time and took such good care of Mom. You all are special people.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Gloria’s name to the Bloomer Food Pantry or St John’s Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page and their website olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Please note: Face masks will be required in the church during visitation and the service.