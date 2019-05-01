Gloria Letts

Gloria A. Letts, age 84 of Mondovi, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi. She was born on August 3, 1934 in Alma, the daughter of T. Mellwood and Alice (Kleiner) Synstad. Gloria graduated from Mondovi High School, class of 1952. She worked as a nurses aid for the Mondovi Hospital and Memorial Manor for 22 years. Gloria was a member of the VFW, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of Norway and American Lutheran Home Auxiliary. She also was a member of Central Lutheran Church and was active in different organizations within the church. Gloria loved to play cards and bingo.
Gloria will be sadly missed by her three sisters, Roberta Cota of Fall Creek, Betty Jane (Tom) Patrie of East Troy and Carol (John) Iverson of Red Wing, MN; nieces and nephews; cousins; special friends, Cecil and Gary and Janis Holmen and other dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Earl; second husband, Elroy; brothers-in-law, Oliver Cota and Merle Hermundson and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hermundson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 9:00 am with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the American Lutheran Home for their loving care and concern and to Mayo Hospice for helping Gloria in her final days.