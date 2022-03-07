With plenty of tears and heavy hearts, our mother, Gloria Dena Nowak, passed away with family by her side on March 1, 2022 at Beehive Homes of Eau Claire.
Gloria was born to Laurence and Vivian (Butterfield) Burnstad on October 25, 1932 in Kendall, Wisconsin.
Gloria was born at 2 pounds and was a fighter all her life. After struggling with losing her mother at the age of 14, it is believed this made her the most loving, caring mother. She always needed to know where we all were and how we were doing, talking with us on a daily basis.
She met Thomas A. Nowak and later they married at St Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They had been together for 65 years before Thomas’ death on March 27, 2016.
Gloria was a busy woman who was always working hard in her earlier years. Working at Presto Industries making the 105 shells during the Vietnam Era. After that job ended, she started her own cleaning business in which it was the perfect career for her. Cleaning was her passion. She did that until her very last client passed away in 1997.
Gloria is survived by her children; Thomas and Julie Nowak, Vivian and Ed Lahti, Kim and Thomas McLain and Kelly and Jeff Duss, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Also, by a sister; Beverly Gerke, a brother; Gary (Mercy) Burnstad, sister-in-law; Virginia Johnson, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Frank and Mini Butterfield; husband Thomas, brother; Larry Burnstad and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
The family of Gloria Nowak would like to thank the wonderful workers at Beehive Homes of Eau Claire and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care given to Gloria.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire, with Frank Nowak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery/Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
