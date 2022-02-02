Gloria Irene Polden, 95, of Eau Claire, WI, died on Friday, January 28, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 19, 1926, in Eau Claire at home to Romeo and Fern (Issacson) Hessler. Gloria married Kenneth Polden on December 8, 1946, in Eau Claire. Gloria worked as a telephone operator from 1945 until 1948 in Eau Claire at the Telephone Co. and was a wife, homemaker, mother and grandma. She always had her door open with hot coffee on, and cookies, lemon bread or a meal. She welcomed everyone into her home. Her favorite hobbies included cooking, baking, reading and word puzzles. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, Eau Claire, and the Moose Lodge of Eau Claire.
Gloria is survived by her five children, Kenny John (Annette) Polden, Jane Polden, Jerry (Jeanne) Polden, Kathy (Jeff) White and Robert (Susan) Polden; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Smith, Jessica Polden (Sean Reames), Becky (Cory) Schalinske, Amanda (Mike) Mackey, Jerad (Lindsey) Polden, Laurissa (Kyle) Grimm, Jacob (Ashley) White, Joshua White and Sarah White; 16 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Cooper, Axeton, Hunter, Jerri, Jordyn, Derek, Emerson, Kyndra, Abram, Chael, Juniper, Tyler, Grant, Aubrey and Jackson; her two brothers, Larry (Vicki) Hessler and Robert Hessler; along with many nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Kenneth Polden; great-grandson, Axeton Schalinske; sisters, Virginia Hessler, Eileen (Hessler) Polden and Glenna (Hessler) Behlke; brother, Tom Hessler; her parents, Romeo and Fern (Issacson) Hessler.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with Pastor David Huber officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.