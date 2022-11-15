Gloria Jean Severson, 87, of rural Mondovi passed away peacefully on the morning of November 12th at Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. Gloria was born on December 27, 1934, to Oscar and Bessy (Lawler) Thompson. She married Oscar Severson on October 6, 1952, in Mondovi, WI. Over the flip of a coin, Oscar and Gloria made the decision to spend their lives farming where they kept eight boys busy. Gloria enjoyed UTVing, attending church and church events, collecting dolls, shopping, watching the packers, bowling, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by 6 sons, Lee Severson of Eleva, WI., Doyle (Anita) Severson of Fall Creek, WI., Richard Severson of Whitehall, WI., Rodney (Becky) Severson of Independence, WI., Scott Severson of Mauston, WI., and Colin (Sheila) of Mondovi, WI.; daughter-in-laws, Faye Severson Hager and Cindy Severson; and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Severson; two sons, Michael Severson and Douglas Severson; and siblings, Betty Marsolek, Sandy Kummer, and Russel Thompson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in rural Mondovi with Reverend Luke Pederson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, November 15 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Severson Cemetery in rural Mondovi. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
