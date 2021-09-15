Gloria A. Spindler, 89, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, September 12 at Milestone Senior Living, Eau Claire.
Gloria was born August 28, 1932 in Eau Claire to the late Norman and Beatrice (Wagnild) Nelson. Gloria married Donald J. Spindler on August 24, 1951 in Eau Claire. She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping departments. Gloria was a member of the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited and Spirit Lutheran Church, formerly known as First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed trap shooting, deer hunting, collecting Hallmark Christmas ornaments, going out with her girlfriends, spending time with family, camping at O’Neill Creek and looking at pictures of her grandchildren. She devoted a lot of her time to genealogy and family trees.
The family would like to thank Milestone Senior Living and Visiting Angels for their loving care.
Survivors include her children, Brian D. (Mary) of Fall Creek, Paula (Don) Rust of Eau Claire and Lynn Reeves of Augusta; seven grandchildren, Brian C. (Alison) Spindler, Candis (Joey) Knoll, Trevor (Brittany) Spindler, Nathan (Lauren) Rust, Alyssa (Kyle) Franson, Kimberly Reeves and Dustin Reeves; step-grandchildren, Billy Kolve, Emily (Jake) Canfield and Waylon Kolve; great-grandchildren, AustynRose, Beau and Stetson Spindler, Alice Berg and Noah and Nolan Rust; step-great-grandchildren, Quinton and Jackson Kolve and Jasen and Boone Canfield; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; brothers, LaVerne (Nancy) Nelson and Roger (Claudia) Nelson; and son-in-law, John Reeves.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St, Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave., Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
