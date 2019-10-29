Gloria Stabenow

Gloria Eileen Stabenow, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday October 25th at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Gloria was born on November 25th, 1926 to the late Otto and Ella (Schlag) Zimmerman. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and married Clarence Stabenow at St. Johns on May 1st of 1948.
She attended Elbow School and worked at several places but most years at Luther Hospital and Clairemont Nursing Home. She was a lifelong member of Friends of Luther, and volunteered more than 5000 hours. She loved her garden and flowers, and took care of the birds, squirrels, and rabbits. She also did a lot of needlework.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Donald and Robert both of Eau Claire; daughters Beverly (Herb) Sakalaucks of Wheeler and Janice (Jim) Ziebell of Arizona; grandchildren Chris (Amy) Johnson of Menomonie, Mike (Jena) Johnson of Menomonie, Mike (Jill) Stabenow of Eau Claire, Michelle (Rob) Radtke of Neenah, and Ryan Rasmussen of Chippewa Falls. She is also survived by 9 greatgrandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents Otto and Ella Zimmerman; brothers Herman, Edwin, and Ervin.
Services will be held on Wednesday October 30th at St. Johns Lutheran Church (1804 Highland ave, Eau Claire) at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00. Lunch and burial at Resthaven Cemetery will follow after conclusion of the service. There will be a separate visitation on Tuesday October 29th at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) from 5-7 PM. Services will be officiated by Pastor Christine Emerson.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.