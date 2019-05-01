Gloria Tillma

Gloria Jean Tillma, 78 of Longmont, CO, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of Jesus, April 26, 2019. She was surrounded by family and under the care of TRU Hospice Care.
Gloria was born February 12, 1941 in Springfield, MN to Donald and Laverda (Puchta) Mattson. She grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High School in 1959.
After graduating, Gloria moved to work in Minneapolis, MN. In 1965, she met Robert “Bob” Tillma and they were married on June 3, 1967 in Springfield, MN. They had two children and lived in New Brighton, MN from 1967-1990. Gloria was a stay-at-home mom until the children started school, at which time she began work as a teacher’s aide. While the children were growing up, Gloria loved to go camping, canoeing, and hiking with the family. She was involved as a Sunday school teacher, literacy volunteer, and meals on wheels volunteer in the New Brighton community. She also enjoyed being with friends and neighbors in their Pleasant View Drive neighborhood.
Gloria and Bob moved to Chippewa Falls, WI in 1990 after the children went to college. Gloria dropped out of the work force after the move and focused on volunteer and service work. She volunteered as a Triniteam Care Giver, and an AWANA helper among other activities in Chippewa Falls. She was an active member of the Red Hats and the Stonecroft Christian Women’s club, and enjoyed socializing with her lady friends.
Through the years, Gloria loved crafting: macramé, candle making, crocheting, decoupage, quilting among others. She and Bob also enjoyed traveling to see our nation, to visit with family, and to Minnesota Twins spring training.
Bob and Gloria were members of the Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls and were active in church activities and in worshiping, studying, and fellowshipping with the church family.
In 2018, they moved to Longmont, CO to be closer to their family. She was blessed to be able to spend time with two of her grandchildren in her brief time in Longmont.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Matter. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of nearly 52 years, Bob Tillma, their children, Mike (Jen) Tillma of Longmont and Jodie (Chris Pratt) Cortez of Pembroke Pines, FL, four grandchildren; Isabel and Diego Cortes and Liya and Ian Tillma as well as three siblings; Gary (Lois) Mattson, Judy (Harry) Niemela and Linda Mattson.
A small, private memorial service will be held on May 2 at the home of Bob and Gloria, where it will be virtually shared with friends and family at Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls, WI at 1:00 pm CDT.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Village of Chippewa Falls at http://www.hopevillagechippewafalls.com/donations/index.htm