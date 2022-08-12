Gloria Jean (Schmock) Vettrus, age 73, of Bloomer, passed away at her home on Saturday evening, August 6, 2022, and is now in the arms of her heavenly father. Gloria succumbed to a 2+ year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born June 14, 1949 in Bloomer to Donald and Elenere (Donaldson) Schmock. After graduating from Bloomer High School in 1967, Gloria attended beauty school. She married Joel Vettrus on August 22, 1970 in Bloomer. She worked as a medical assistant in Chippewa Falls, a church secretary at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and a fitness center technician in Bloomer. She was an excellent homemaker and was a stay-at-home mom while raising the children. Gloria loved sports and had a competitive spirit. She wouldn’t miss any of her children’s games and played softball, volleyball, racquetball and golf (her hole-in-one was a source of pride). Gloria loved her church, going to Bible studies, fishing, cabin vacations, biking, attending concerts and spending time with her many friends, her family and her 5 special grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Joel of Bloomer; children: Chris (Jen) Vettrus of Milwaukee, Jodi Hunter of Waconia MN and Erica (Ryan) Champlin of LaCrosse; brother: Daniel (Wendy) Schmock of Eau Claire; sisters: Patricia (James) Stolen of Wausau and Janet (Tom) Zwiefelhofer of Bloomer; grandchildren: Avery, Emily and Jayce Hunter, Christopher and Ethan Champlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Elenere (Donaldson) Schmock.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bloomer Cemetery with Pastor Eldon Carlson officiating. No flowers please! Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com