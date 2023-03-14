Gloria Weiss obit.jpg

Gloria Elaine Weiss passed away at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, Sunday, March 5, 2023. 

Born in Rhinelander, WI, April 14, 1930, to Victor Fomberg and Hazel Svarstad Fomberg, Gloria moved to Eau Claire in 1932 with her parents. She attended Eau Claire schools and graduated as a 1948 Eau Claire Senior High School valedictorian.  Graduating with highest honors in 1952 from Wisconsin State College Eau Claire (the predecessor of UW-Eau Claire), she also was awarded the C.J. Brewer prize for excellence in teaching.