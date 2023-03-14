Gloria Elaine Weiss passed away at Mayo Hospital, Eau Claire, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Born in Rhinelander, WI, April 14, 1930, to Victor Fomberg and Hazel Svarstad Fomberg, Gloria moved to Eau Claire in 1932 with her parents. She attended Eau Claire schools and graduated as a 1948 Eau Claire Senior High School valedictorian. Graduating with highest honors in 1952 from Wisconsin State College Eau Claire (the predecessor of UW-Eau Claire), she also was awarded the C.J. Brewer prize for excellence in teaching.
Gloria’s future husband finally summoned nerve to ask her to dance with him at the first 1944 sr. high school “mixer.” He chased her until she caught him, and they were married August 11, 1951, at the end of her husband’s first year in dental school. Gloria taught history and math at Richfield Jr. High School while her husband finished his last two years at U of M Dental School,
When her husband’s mandatory military service dictated a 1954 move to Duluth, Gloria taught at East High School while her mate served as an Air Force dentist. After completion of his duty, the couple returned to Eau Claire and established Eau Claire’s first dental practice in Putnam Heights; Gloria assisted in many facets of the practice.
During those early years, Gloria received a call from the UW-Eau Claire math department. A teaching position was offered her; she could gain her required advanced degrees in the summer. But Gloria decided to stay with the job she had.
After the birth of her children, Gloria’s role in the dental office changed; now solely the office manager, she worked two days per week while relying on her mother and her husband’s mother to care for the son and daughter she and her husband cherished.
Early, Gloria became involved in community activity: Service League, PEO, Wisconsin Dental Auxiliary, and Trinity Church, to list a few. She also enjoyed performing with Sally Snyder’s puppeteers, presenting programs on dental health and biblical teachings.
Eventually, she and her spouse also would be blessed with five wonderful grandchildren.
Gloria’s grandchildren labelled her “Baker Extraordinaire,” whose cookies and fudge added luscious highlights to a visit. She knew the three secrets of French cooking: butter, butter, and butter. Finding a way to moderate her age, she counted birthdays backwards when she hit 69. She was partial to blue; azure, cerulean, royal, periwinkle, and midnight — a host of shades abounded in and around her home. Florida’s landscape especially appealed to her — the beguiling waters and sky were duplicated in the couple’s bedroom. Her feelings surfaced with regularity; she fearlessly shared her opinions with her grandchildren; discounting their independence, she knew what they should want! But irrespective of this liability, they loved her nevertheless.
And she was indispensable to her husband; describing her roles would require mega volumes. Beloved wife, mom, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, she served and lived with loving grace.
Brothers-in law Rev. Dr. Charles D. Gavin and William J. Weiss were among many loved ones who preceded Gloria in death. Gloria is survived by husband, David, sister, Sally Gavin, son, Dr. Steven Weiss, daughter, Carolyn (Evo) Gregorian, grandchildren Brianne (David) Rosenstock, Kylie (Jake) Reckinger, Daniel (Rachel) Weiss, Dr. Nicole Weiss, Erik (Annisa) Weiss, grandchildren’s parents Mike Boardman and Melonie Weiss, great grandchildren Van and Art Rosenstock, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is further survived by the occasional wonder-dog Arwen and Arwen’s co-caretaker Vickie Waters.