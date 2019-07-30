Goldean Gehring

Bloomer -- Goldean C. Gehring, age 93, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Dove Health Care in Bloomer. Goldean was born on July 12, 1926 to John and Wilamena (Smetana) Kneifl in Bloomer, WI. On June 21, 1944 she married Ernie Gehring at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. To them were born daughter: Kathy (Jerry) Nelson and sons: Tom (Sandy), Pete (Kay) and Steve (Pam). She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Ernie, parents: John and Wilamena Kneifl, brother: Gordon Kneifl and grandson: Rocky Nelson.
She is survived by her 4 children; step mother: Pearl Hodowanic, brother: Dallas (Darlene) Kneifl, sisters: Dorothy Zwiefelhofer and Judi (Mike) Buller; grandchildren: Renea, Brian, Chris, Tina, Josh, Luke, Nick; numerous, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Goldean was a very creative person, sewing, knitting and crocheting her entire life, after being taught at a very young age by her aunt Theresa. At the time of her death she was working on sweater number 275 in addition to many hats, scarves, shawls, and mittens. She loved bingo, playing cards and her Green Bay Packers, the many friends she met over the years and her special friend Glen.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the South Catholic Cemetery following the service. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com