Goldine D. Ida, “Goldie”, 93, of Augusta, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. Goldine Neumann Ida, daughter of Emil Neumann and Hulda Schoenke Piehl was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Bridge Creek, WI. She was raised in Augusta and graduated from Augusta Area High School in 1945 and became a bookkeeper. Goldie worked in La Crosse, WI before marrying Leonard James Ida on June 12, 1948, in Minneapolis, MN. The couple lived in Baldwin before moving to Augusta in 1955. In Augusta she worked at numerous local businesses, Russell Insurance Agency, Farmer’s Union Co-op, and Augusta Elementary School. She also worked at the Augusta Area Nursing Home for many years before becoming a resident there in 2015. She enjoyed shopping and crocheting and sitting on her front porch people watching. She sang in the church choir at Grace Lutheran and also served on the church board. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband Len on July 16, 1986; as well as her sister Mabel Arndt and brother Arthur Piehl. Goldie will be dearly missed by her son Scott and (Joan) Ida of St Paul MN, daughter Shawn and (George) Klasek of Madison, WI, grandchildren Scott and (Connie) Klasek of Baltimore, MD and Samantha Klasek of Denver, CO as well as nieces and nephews. Our sincere thanks go to the compassionate staff at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation who have been her family for over 5 years, and the nurses at St. Croix Hospice who assisted her the last week of her life. A visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Goldie’s name to Augusta Health and Rehabilitation or St. Croix Hospice.
Livestream of service available at www. andersonfhaugusta.com
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .