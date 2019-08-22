Goldine Schiefelbein

Goldine Esther Schiefelbein (Lange), age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 20, 2019 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, WI. She was born in Fairchild, WI on May, 28, 1922 to Robert and Alma Lange (Bramer). She grew up in Fairchild, and married Ewald G. Schiefelbein on March 12, 1939 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, WI. They resided in Eau Claire before moving to Brackett, WI. Then, they moved to Allen, WI in 1945 to farm. In 1964, they moved to Osseo where they resided for the rest of their lives.
Goldine was a very hard worker. She worked for 14 years at Dove Nursing Home in Osseo. She was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church where she was a member of Ladies Aide. After she retired, she loved quilting and ceramics and enjoyed going to auctions and having thrift sales. She and Ewald enjoyed camping and traveling together. Goldine also loved spending time with her grandchildren and making her special apple bars for their birthdays and celebrations.
Goldine is survived by her son, Harold (Irene) Schiefelbein of Fall Creek, WI; daughters, Lorraine (Lloyd) Benner of Chippewa Falls, WI and Marge (Gary) Schmidt of Eleva, WI; sisters, Esther Newton, Betty Lightizer, Bernice Kawell, and Irene (Dick) Grimm; grandchildren, Galen (Kit) Schiefelbein, Troy Schiefelbein, Dawn (Greg) Lemke, Douglas Benner, Bradley (Julie) Benner, Linda (Steve) Atchley, Greg (Melissa) Benner, Ron (Debbie) Schmidt, and Robin (Mark) Schultz; great grandchildren, Katy, Amy, and Sarah Schiefelbein, Erin and Maya Lemke, Crystal and Adam Benner, Laura and Sarah Atchley, Alicia and Isaac Benner, Brady and Austin Schmidt, and Elizabeth and Emma Schultz; great, great, grandchildren Riley and Brentley; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ewald G. Schiefelbein; brother, William Lange; sisters, Evelyn Brummond, Maxine Reetz, Margaret Giguere, Geraldine Ekern, and baby sister Rosella Lange.
A funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E11770 County Road HH, Osseo, WI 54758 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street, Osseo, WI 54758 and again at the church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from noon until time of service. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in the town of Washington.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements.