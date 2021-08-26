Gordana Ritchie, 63, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Monday, August 16th, 2021.
Born April 20th, 1958, in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Milan and Elfriede (Kluge) Prodanovich.
She grew up in Fairchild, WI, and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in German Studies.
Gordana was proud to have been a three-year veteran in the United States Air Force, serving as a Flight Record Technician. She was also a home daycare provider for four years, a substitute teacher for DoDDS for nine years, and taught English as a Second Language in Hagerstown, Germany, and Tokyo for a combined six years.
She loved watching movies, playing cards, and spending time with her grandson, C.J. She was an avid reader who enjoyed discussing books with her book club, and she found great happiness in writing letters to her family and friends. She loved being around people and was active in the Church, T.O.P.S., and many other social groups throughout her life. Her greatest joy was being a mom and grandma.
Gordana was also a breast cancer survivor and Red Cross volunteer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Ritchie and Jessica Brown (husband, Jeramie); grandson, Christian Jon Pierre, Jr.; former husband, Randall “Randy” Ritchie; two brothers, Alexander Prodanovich, Sr. and Peter Prodanovich (wife, Bonnie); niece, Rachel Lundgren (husband, Adam); nephew, Alexander Prodanovich Jr.; and cousin Monika LaPoint (husband Brad and their children, Paige and Blake).
In addition to her parents, Gordana was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lillianna Prodanovich.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 28th at St. Catherine’s Eastern Orthodox Church, 433 Liberty Street, Hagerstown, MD. Fr. Dennis Buck will officiate. A second memorial service will be held for her family and friends in Wisconsin in Spring 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington County Commission on Aging by visiting www.wccoaging.org/donate.