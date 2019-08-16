Gordon Geissler

Gordon W. Geissler, 82, of Bloomer, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer, surrounded by his loving family.
Gordie was born April 6, 1937 in Chippewa Falls, the son of George and Lorraine (Rasch) Geissler. He served honorably in the US Army.
On September 2, 1961, Gordie married Bonita Pierce at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. He was a dairy farmer most of his life. He was a member of St. Charles Church.
Gordie enjoyed trips to Turtle Lake, was an avid Brewers and Packers fan and loved his family, especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Gordie is survived by one son, Gordon, Jr. of Chippewa Falls; six daughters, Chris (Greg) Anderson of Chippewa Falls, Carol (Randy) Fanetti of Bloomer, Cindy (Tim) Schimmel and Cathy (Terry) Samens both of Chippewa Falls, Darlene (Josh Vick) Bowe and Maria (Josh Lomprey) Cooper both of Bloomer; one sister, Rita Geissler of Eau Claire; 27 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Gordie was preceded in death by his wife, Bonita on February 7, 2011; his parents; and one brother, Allen Geissler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery, town of Eagle Point. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 19 and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
