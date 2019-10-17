Gordon L. Clay, known to all as Gordy, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born July 18, 1933 to Arthur and Ann (Bakken) Clay from Trego.
His teaching career started early, during his senior year of high school. His math teacher became sick so the superintendent asked him to step in and teach the last semester for the high school. As payment, he received a one year scholarship to UW-Madison. After attending one at UW-Madison, he transferred to UW-Eau Claire where his friends were. There, he enjoyed playing football and received his teaching degree. He also met his wife, Joan, while enjoying college life.
He dedicated his life to education and coaching. He would go on to teach world history and coach football at Columbus in Marshfield. Where starting his family he and Joan decided to move to Menomonie so he could pursue his Masters in school guidance. While he did this he also taught for the Menomonie School District as well as coached football. After he received his Masters, he went on to work for CESA as a school psychologist, his last 15 years with them as administration.
In his retirement he enjoyed living on his homestead property of his youth in Trego.
He is survived by his children, Andrew (Mary) Clay of Chippewa Falls, Nancy (Michael) Fliehr of Chippewa Falls and Karen (Charles) Hotvedt of Altoona; grandchildren, Katrina Kruscke, Alexander Clay, Christopher (Kelsey) Fliehr, Jacob Hotvedt, Allison Hotvedt, Nate (Rebecca Lang) and Holly (Doug) McElhatton; and great-grandsons, Carter and Mason Sisko, Owen Kruscke and Austin Fadness.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan (Bassette) Clay; son, James Clay; brother, Gary Clay; granddaughter, Loni (Clay) Sisko; and grandson, Matthew Sisko.
Gordy will be missed by many for his words of wisdom and his great grilling and cooking skills, but most importantly, for his love, friendship and kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI) at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Debra Boynton officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.