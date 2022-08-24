Gordon L. Goss, 71, of Augusta, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Gordy, son of Eugene and Berdina (Pecha) Goss was born April 11, 1951, in Stanley. He was raised in the Irvington area of Dunn County and attended school in Menomonie. He married Mary Haase on Feb. 28, 1970, in Menomonie. The couple lived in Eau Claire and Altoona before moving to Augusta in 2013.
For most of Gordy’s life he drove long distance semi truck for Menards, West Wisconsin, and when he retired due to suffering a stroke, he was driving for Iverson Trucking of Eleva.
When Gordy traveled for enjoyment he preferred to be on his Harley and traveled extensively with his wife. He was also an avid deer hunter and always insisted hunting from tree stands. He enjoyed visiting casinos, especially with his mother and sister.
Gordy will be dearly missed by Mary, his wife of 52 years; daughter Billie Jo (Craig) Hazelton of Augusta; son Jason (Marie) Goss of Augusta; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Amber, Ally, Harley, Connie, Danica and Bobby; 3 great grandchildren, Alina, Ryland and Paxton; brothers, Steve Goss and Wade (Tammy) Goss all of Rice Lake, Joseph Goss of Eau Claire; sister Elaine (Alvin) Yarrington of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jannette Skiba; grandson Jacob Skiba; brother Eugene Goss Jr.; grandparents, George and Lila Pecha.
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.