Gordon L. Goss, 71, of Augusta, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Gordy, son of Eugene and Berdina (Pecha) Goss was born April 11, 1951, in Stanley. He was raised in the Irvington area of Dunn County and attended school in Menomonie. He married Mary Haase on Feb. 28, 1970, in Menomonie. The couple lived in Eau Claire and Altoona before moving to Augusta in 2013.

