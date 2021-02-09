Gordon “Gordie” R. Kelley, age 84, of Eau Claire, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Gordie was born on October 30, 1936 to the late Richard and Winifred (O’Flanagan) Kelley in Eau Claire. Following graduation from of Regis High School, Gordie proudly served in the U.S. Navy (’54-’57). For all his life Gordie worked as a machinist. In 1959, Gordie married Marie Ryan (who died in 1979) and was later united in marriage to Marie Meyer at St. Olaf Catholic Church. Gordie was an active member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and lifetime, national award winning, member of the Altoona Lions Club.
He is survived by his children, Patrick (Annie) Kelley of Bunker Hill, IL, Margaret “Peggy” (Tom) Thompson of Piney Point, MD, Kathleen Kelley of Albany, MN, Michael Kelley of Coon Rapids, MN, and Bridget Kelley of Sparta, WI; stepdaughters, Diane and Donna Meyer both of Altoona, WI; sister, Terry Giacomini of Burnsville, MN; grandchildren, Season (Jason) Thompson Zellman, Stephanie Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Shane Thompson, and Erica Hutchinson; great grandchildren, Lily, Ethan, Molly, Kelley and Evelyn; many step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Gordie was preceded in death by his wives, Marie Ryan and Marie Meyer (who died last August).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at church. Church COVID-19 guidelines will be followed which includes masks to be worn (http://saintolafparish.org/). Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be given in memory of Gordie to the Altoona Lions Club (P.O. Box 185, Altoona, WI 54720) or St. Olaf Catholic Church (3220 Monroe St, Eau Claire, WI 54703).
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Gordie. Send the card to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).