Gordon Misselt, age 83 passed away on June 21, 2022 at the VA Community Living Center in Vancouver, WA. He was born on February 7, 1939 in Wheeler, WI, son of Chris Misselt and Dagny Holte. Gordon served 10 years in the United States Marine Corps serving in Morocco, Cuba and Vietnam. He was a police officer for over 20 years with the Eau Claire, WI Police Department, retiring in 1991.
Gordon was a thoughtful, ethical and principled man who loved the outdoors. In his 30 plus year retirement, he lived in Costa Rica, Washington State and Oregon where he did what he loved, hiking, camping and talking to people. He is one of the few people who succeeded at retirement, going and doing what he wanted without ever taking on another job after leaving the world of work.
Above all, he especially reveled in the simple things in life; coffee in the morning, reading the newspaper and walking with his dogs, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed making huge batches of granola and chocolate chip cookies that he would offer to anyone who visited, and of course, to his dogs.
Gordon was preceded in death by his nine siblings; Inez Pederson, Phillip Misselt, Wanda Ganther, Irma Ottinger, Frances Frandsen, Beverly Kirchoff, Rhoda Pappas, Alva Speros and Clinton Misselt. He is survived by his sons, Karl Misselt (Tucson, AZ) Erik Misselt and daughter-in-law Tanya Misselt (Saint Paul, MN) and his two grandsons, Steven and Nicholas Misselt. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Dennis Hanson, former police officer and lifelong friend, for his support in Gordon’s last few years of life.
In keeping with his belief in leading a simple life, he did not want a funeral service at the time of his death. No services will be held and the family requests no donations or flowers be sent.
