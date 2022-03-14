Gordon “Gordy” Steinhauer, age 78, passed away on March 6th at the home of his son Joel (and Barbara) in Victoria, Texas, surrounded by his family.
Gordy was born on July 18, 1943, to Herman and Dorothy Steinhauer in Eau Claire. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1961. Following graduation, he attended ABI bible school in St. Paul, MN, for a semester, then entered the Air Force. He served for four years, 18 months of that time in Okinawa, and 4 1/2 months in Thailand, with stints in San Antonio, Denver and Wichita.
On February 11, 1967, he married Donna Berg. He was self-employed as a landscaper, heavy equipment operator and Master Plumber. He served 31 years on the County Board and 2 1/2 years as town chairman for the Town of Brunswick.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Joel (Barbara); daughter, Jami (David) Peters; son, Jason (Stacy); and son-in-law, Jeremy Hintz; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen (Linda) Steinhauer and Clayton (Jane) Steinhauer; sisters, Barbara (Dave) Koutney and Cheri Chelsea of Seattle; and several nieces and nephews. Gordon was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlyn Hintz, and parents, Herman and Dorothy Steinhauer.
Funeral service for Gordon will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022. at the Pentecostal Assembly Church, 9 9th Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday evening, March 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service with military honors will take place immediately following the funeral service in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.