Gordon W. Strehlau, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Crossroads Care Center, Weyauwega, WI.
Funeral Services for Gordon will be 10:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Visitation will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 AM. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI at 1:00 PM Saturday.
Gordon was born March 4, 1932 in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, WI to Bertram and Eva (Vehrs) Strehlau. He married Sharon K. Olson on October 24, 1975 in Stanley, WI. Gordon was employed at Hovland Sheet Metal in Eau Claire, WI for 40 years, retiring as a corporate officer in 1994.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Nathan (Candace) Strehlau of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and three grandchildren, Isaiah, Maebel and Monte. Gordon is also survived by sisters-in-law, Bernadine Strehlau, Mary Olson and Carolyn (Steve) Keister; brothers-in-law, David (Shyerl) Olson and Duane Olson and also by many loving nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arnold Strehlau and Ervin Strehlau; two sisters, Virginia Philen and Phyllis Steinke; father and mother in- law, Alvin and Marjorie Olson; brother-in-law, Dale Olson; two nieces, Connie Strehlau and Nancy Putman and a nephew, Patrick Philen Jr.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.