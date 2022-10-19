Grace K. (Peterson) Bahr of Menomonie, WI, age 93, passed away peacefully at The Neighbors of Dunn County on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, loving wife of 71 years of Roderick Bahr, who was at her bedside. She was born on February 9, 1929 in Oshkosh, the daughter of Julius and Ada (Johnson) Peterson, but resided in Menomonie for the past 56 years.

Grace is best remembered as the well-loved kindergarten teacher at Menomonie’s North (now Wakanda) and East (now Oaklawn) Elementary Schools, and the organist for Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She earned her education degree in 1950 from Stevens Point State College with a minor in Music and membership in the musical sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma. She started her teaching career immediately after graduation and continued at various Wisconsin public schools, always in kindergarten, until her retirement in 1989, taking a 5-year break to raise her daughter Laurie.

