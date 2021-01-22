Grace M. Daniels, 93, formerly of Augusta, passed away early Saturday morning, Jan. 2, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Grace Marie Daniels, daughter of Roy and Josephine (Tarbox) Johnson was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Fairchild, WI. She was raised in the Ludington and Fairchild areas.
Grace was united in marriage to James “Bud” Daniels on Oct. 7, 1945, in Augusta. The couple lived all their married life in Augusta, where she was a homemaker and loving mother to her 2 children. After Bud passed away on May 30, 1989, Grace continued to live in her home in Augusta until moving to the Wunderhaven Apartments in Fall Creek, and later to an apartment in Spooner, WI. Due to failing health she entered Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner in November of 2018.
Grace will be dearly missed by her daughter, Cheryl and Tim Tyler of Spooner; son, Rick and Cindy Daniels of Fall Creek; grandchildren, Daniel Tyler, Debra Lawrence, Joseph Daniels, Benjamin Daniels; 9 great grandchildren; sister Bernadette (Bunny) Bellows of Eau Claire; brother Dorvin Johnson of Elk Mound; many nieces, nephews and sister in-law Nancy Ball of Augusta.
In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Dean, Donald (Curly) and Howard, sisters Gabriella and Gwen.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .