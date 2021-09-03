Grace Ellen (nee Mahr) Kyes, 83, of Cadott, WI. passed away peacefully, September 1, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Grace was born April 27,1938, to Leo and Rozella (Derks) Mahr in Stanley and graduated from Stanley High School in 1955. On May 30th, 1958, Grace married Lauren Howard Kyes. Together they raised 7 children on the family dairy farm. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church and was very strong in her faith. Grace worked as a bookkeeper at Midland Oil Company and a broker for Kyes Real Estate. Most recently, Grace took her love for visiting with new and old friends by working at various local establishments. Grace loved spending time with her family as well as fishing, bowling, and caring for the animals on the farm including several peacocks.
Grace is survived by her children, Bruce (Marcia) Kyes, Brenda (William) LaMarche, Karen (Doug) Eslinger, Mark (Shay) Kyes, Jean (Todd) Seeley, Brian (Danielle) Kyes, and Stacy (Steve) Sazama, her brothers Dean (Mary) Mahr, Lawrence (Rita) Duss, Jr, four sisters Rita (Kenneth) Romanowski, Mary Lou Miland, Sandra Wanish and Roxanne (Tim) Caswell, her grandchildren Kristopher, Hannah, Sarah, Michael, Alexandria, Kyle, Heather, Mallory, Zachary, Jacob, Madeline, Amanda, Joshua, Andrew, Benjamin, Elizabeth, David, Adam, Isaiah, 12 Great Grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lauren Howard Kyes, January 2021, parents, sister Arlene BaDour, brothers Donald Duss and Gerald Duss.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 7th, 2021at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00AM Tuesday morning at the Church.
Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County.