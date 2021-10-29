Grace Machler

Grace Ione Machler, 79, of Boyd, passed away October 23rd, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital-Chippewa Falls. She was born December 5th, 1941 to the late Clive and Myrtle (Berg) Chamberlin. Grace was raised in Twin Valley, Minnesota, and attended area schools. On January 15th, 1960, she was united in marriage to Elmer Machler.
Grace worked at ITT in Thorp for many years and then retired after more than 20 years as an office manager at NSP-Excel Energy.
She was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren and enjoyed genealogy, traveling with her sisters, puzzles and tending her flowers.
Grace is survived by her children; Marcy Spaeth of Boyd, Greg (Doris) of St. Paul, Jeff (Christian) of Vista CA; 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, siblings Rosella Manthe of Twin Valley MN , Clint Chamberlin of Minot North Dakota, Ruth Chamberlin of Coon Rapids Minnesota and Caroline (John) Brewster of Farewell Minnesota.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband Elmer, her daughter, Cherie, a great granddaughter, Riley Michaela and her siblings, Byron Chamberlin, Idabel Buskirk, Beatrice Stiyer and Linda Maresh.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, October 30th at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church-Stanley with Pastor Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Burial to follow in Evergreen cemetery. A visitation will be from 12:30 until time of service at the church.
