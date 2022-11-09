Chippewa Falls Grant O. Cutting, age 93, passed away on November 6, 2022, at home on the farm.

He was born on December 2, 1928, to Hiram and Tilla (Tweed) Cutting in the Town of Grant, Dunn County, WI where he was raised and attended the Popple Creek Country School. Grant served his country with the U.S. Army in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955. On December 6, 1957, Grant married Barbara Sloop in Stillwater, MN.

