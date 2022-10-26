Greg Lynch, age 63, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away after a brief illness on October 20, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born in Madison on October 10, 1959 to Jack and Mary Ann Lynch.

Greg married Nancy Boberschmidt on August 17, 1985 in Madison. Shortly after, they moved to Eau Claire where Greg was attending UWEC. Upon graduation, he began his career at the Eau Claire Academy. He worked many years as a therapist and impacted the lives of countless children.

