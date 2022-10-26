Greg Lynch, age 63, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away after a brief illness on October 20, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born in Madison on October 10, 1959 to Jack and Mary Ann Lynch.
Greg married Nancy Boberschmidt on August 17, 1985 in Madison. Shortly after, they moved to Eau Claire where Greg was attending UWEC. Upon graduation, he began his career at the Eau Claire Academy. He worked many years as a therapist and impacted the lives of countless children.
Greg was happiest when he was in nature. He was an avid fly fisherman and influenced many others to take part in the sport through his instruction. He also loved bird hunting with his beloved Labs, Nell and Pearl. Greg was a loyal Badger football fan, watching every game and attending in person whenever possible. His favorite mode of transportation was his motorcycle, whether riding to work each day or taking it on greater adventures.
Greg is survived by his much-loved wife, Nancy and cherished sons, Connor of Minneapolis and Keegan (Lizzy Conley) of Madison. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann Lynch of Madison; siblings, Gina Lynch (Blair Swiler) of Naples, Florida; Kathleen Hazimeh (Oliver) of Marco Island, Florida; and Dan Lynch (Christine) of Eau Claire. He is further survived by his uncle, Vic Schiro of Neshkoro, WI and aunt, Patsy Olson (Jerry) of Green Bay, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lynch and his brother, Tim Lynch.
A service for Greg will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Church, 1712 Highland Avenue in Eau Claire. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by recitation of the Rosary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may kindly be made to The American Red Cross blood donation program (www.redcrossblood.org) or The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic (www.cvfreeclinic.org).