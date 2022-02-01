Gregory Lowell Boettcher age 52, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away at home on January 24, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Greg was born to Michael and Lois Boettcher on January 6, 1970 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He grew up in Altoona, Wisconsin graduating from Altoona High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin — Stout where he received his Manufacturing Engineering degree. This is also where he met the love of his life Dana. The two were united in marriage on August 10, 1996 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City, Minnesota. Greg and Dana were blessed with three children; Austin, Abigail, and Ethan.
Greg spent his career in the food manufacturing business. After graduating college, Greg worked as a Production Supervisor for Swiss Miss, a Con-Agra Company for two years and then spent 22 years working for Lloyd’s BBQ, a Hormel Foods Company as the Plant Superintendent. He loved his Lloyd’s family and cherished the friendships he made there. He medically retired in 2019 after his cancer diagnosis to spend time with his family.
Greg was a true family man. His biggest joy in life was teaching his kids everything he knew, especially when it came to the outdoors. He was an avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, trap shooting, boating and camping. The family loved to travel and spend time together, weekends at the family cabin and farm, tropical vacations to the Caribbean and their annual summer camping trips out west fly fishing in Wyoming and Montana. Greg and Dana also loved their wine trips, traveling across the country and their adventures were filled with laughs, beautiful scenery and great wine. Greg brought people together with his genuine smile and kind demeanor, everyone he met instantly became a friend and loved him. He was always the life of the party who made everyone laugh. Greg was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. He truly loved everyone and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Greg will forever remain in the hearts of his beloved wife of 25 years, Dana Boettcher of Hudson, WI; children Austin (22), Abigail (20), and Ethan (17) of Hudson, WI; parents Michael and Lois Boettcher of Birchwood, WI; brother Matthew (Jessica) Boettcher of Carbondale IL; parents-in-law Larry and Jane Linse of Modena, WI; sisters-in-law Lora (Ted) Keller of Goodhue, MN; Sara Linse of Modena, WI; brother-in-law Timothy (Tena) Linse of Arpin, WI; nieces and nephews, Kelsie (Kyle) Miller, Raens Boettcher, Nick (Kim) Keller, Samantha Keller, Juliann (Lucas) Nordrum, Jeremy Keller, Catherine Keller, Allison Keller, Elizabeth Keller, Zachary Keller, Daniel Keller, Joshua Linse, Jacob Linse, and his loyal companions, Bentley and Brooklyn. Greg is preceded in death by his grandparents; Lowell and Geraldine Odegard, Cadwell and Thelma Boettcher; and a brother-in-law Jon Linse.
There will be a visitation on Friday, February 4 from 5:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St, Hudson, WI 54016.
A service to honor Greg’s life will be held at the Shepherd of The Valley Church, 14107 Hudson Rd. S., Afton, MN 55001 on Saturday, February 5 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the Boettcher children.