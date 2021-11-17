Gregory “Buck” Brunner, age 49, of Eau Claire, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his home.
Buck was born September 9, 1972, to Derald “Dotch” and Marjorie “Marg” (Brantner) Brunner. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1990. Shortly after high school he sought adventure in Alaska where he suffered a repelling accident that brought him back home to Eau Claire and he lived the best life he could. He was always a happy go-lucky guy, stubborn at times, but had a heart of gold. He loved spending time with family and friends, no matter the occasion. He enjoyed fishing, riding his ATV and watching his favorite NFL Team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buck is survived by his dad, Derald; 2 brothers, Dave (Shiela) and Tony (Sheila); and nieces and nephews, Kara (David), Shawn (Kelsey), Jordan (Jake), Morgan, and Julia (Cody).
He is preceded in death by his beloved Mom, Marg.
Visitation will be from 1:00PM- 3:00PM with a Prayer Service held at 3:00PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Fly high Buck, we all know you will give Heaven some Hell.