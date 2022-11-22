Gregory Hale DeVoll, 70, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with his loving wife, Bobbie, and family by his side.
Greg was born on August 20, 1952, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to William and Patricia (Bailey) DeVoll.
After graduating from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek, he started his career with the family business, C. DeVoll & Son Builders. In the fall of 2002, Greg, Bobbie and Shane Beaudette (brother-in-law) started an electronic and computer recycling business in Eau Claire, WI called First Choice Computer Recycling. He lived and breathed for this business that he loved. It was sold and he retired in July of 2018. He loved summers in Wisconsin, golfing, boating, and fishing. But winters in Florida were his favorite after retirement. Great friends, golfing, walking the beach and staying for beautiful sunsets in the Bonita Springs, FL area.
Greg loved the game of golf and would play any chance he could get. Golf would always be on the TV. He was a Lions fan no matter how they played but after moving to Wisconsin he was also a Packer fan!
He was the most loving, patient, gentle, and caring husband and best friend a person could have!
He is preceded in death by his father, William DeVoll. Gregory is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Beaudette) DeVoll; mother, Patricia DeVoll; children, Kyle Johnson, Ryan (Emily Hebl) Johnson, Sean Johnson, Stephanie (Miles) Blair, and Allison (Ken) Hicks; grandchildren, Carson, Olivia, Henry, Charles, Margaret, Clive, and Kaelyn; mother-in-law, Carol Beaudette; sisters-in-law, Shelly (Steve) Swerman, and Cindy Gudel; brother-in-law, Shane (Jill) Beaudette; nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Nick) Uthe, Chase (Samantha Peterson) Swerman, Courtney (Andrew) Vetter, Ashley (Roy) Hehn, and Logan Beaudette; and Dorothy Meehan (Aunt).
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A visitation will take place at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. noon with lunch to follow at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI.
Online condolences may be made through www.chippewavalleycremation.com .
