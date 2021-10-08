Gregory Patrick Dick passed away on September 22nd at the age of 56, at his home in the town of Chippewa Falls, WI. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, his battle with the illness ended peacefully with family at his side.
Greg was born to parents Lawrence and Donna Dick on October 17th, 1964 in the town of Marshfield, WI where he later graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1983. Shortly after high school, Greg met Dawn Lesmeister and married her on August 29th, 1987. He worked proudly as a journeyman tool & die maker for over 30 years. Greg loved traveling with his family, spending time with his dogs and took pride in projects with his sons. He enjoyed the open road on his motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman, everything from hunting to mountain biking.
Greg is survived by his wife Dawn and two sons, Tyler (Ana) and Ryan (Anne), his parents Lawrence (Donna), mother-in-law Sandi Lesmeister, brothers Russell (Jane) and Christopher (Meghan) and sister Amy, lifelong friend Randy (Emily) Altman, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by grandparents Norbert (Joan) LaSee, Jacob (Marion) Dick Sr., Wilmer (Beulah) Bjugstad, father-in-law Gary Lesmeister, cousin Lindsay Zuelke, nephew Kyle Dick.
His celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on October 17, 2021, at Peace Church (501 E. Fillmore Ave in Eau Claire, Wisconsin). Visitation will be held at church from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Dinner will be held following the service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Dick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.