Hazen.jpg

Gregory Wayne Hazen, 64, of Sun City, AZ (hometown Eau Claire, WI), died of a heart attack on November 12th, 2022, in Phoenix, AR. He was born on October 9th, 1958, to DeWayne (Stub) and Joyce (Flaskrud) Hazen. The first of seven children.

He attended Cleghorn Elementary, Central Junior High and Memorial High School. He worked at Foster Gas Station, Markquart Motors, Schwann’s, Trulock, Overhead Door Company, and University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire as a locksmith. After he met and married Nicola (Moriak) Lee they lived in Clear Lake, WI, before moving to Arizona after securing a locksmith position at Arizona State University.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Hazen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you