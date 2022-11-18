Gregory Wayne Hazen, 64, of Sun City, AZ (hometown Eau Claire, WI), died of a heart attack on November 12th, 2022, in Phoenix, AR. He was born on October 9th, 1958, to DeWayne (Stub) and Joyce (Flaskrud) Hazen. The first of seven children.
He attended Cleghorn Elementary, Central Junior High and Memorial High School. He worked at Foster Gas Station, Markquart Motors, Schwann’s, Trulock, Overhead Door Company, and University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire as a locksmith. After he met and married Nicola (Moriak) Lee they lived in Clear Lake, WI, before moving to Arizona after securing a locksmith position at Arizona State University.
Greg was a jokester and loved being with family and friends playing cards, board games, fishing, hunting, golfing and camping. He was willing to help and was always friendly to everyone. As a true Wisconsinite he loved the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Nicola (Moriak) Lee; daughters: Samantha and McKenzie Hazen; stepdaughters: Marissa Lee and Bethany (Brent) Dahlberg; 3 grandchildren: Summer, Connor and Jack; brothers and sisters: Kevin (Dee) Hazen, Tony Hazen, Connie St. Martin (Mark Molitor), Christine Jordan and Angela Hazen; in-laws, Dave Johnson, Ted (Sue) Moriak, Sheila (Ron) Dietrich, Dale (Joyce) Moriak, Terese (Dennis) Farrar, Craig (Pam) Moriak, Rollan (Linda) Moriak, Tim (Lori) Moriak, and Tom (Lisa) Moriak; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Hazen; sister, Kim Johnson; and father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Gertrude Moriak; many aunts and uncles.
Arizona service will have visitation 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. and funeral at 10:30 on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Youngtown, AZ, with Father Christopher Horsley. Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center in Sun City West, AZ, is assisting the family. Wisconsin graveside service and burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI, at 11:00 a.m. November 26th, 2022, with Father Christopher Wojcik of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. A lunch will be served after the service at Grand Occasion Event Center in Osseo. Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home in Eau Claire, WI, is assisting the family.
