Gregory Charles Larson (Greg), age 73, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1948, in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Wallace (Doc) and Grace Larson.
Greg is survived by his two daughters, Melody Harding and Erica Cooper (Curt), their mother, Judy Larson, grandchildren Austin Harding, Maddox, Peyton, and Colton Cooper, a brother Jimmy Larson (Pat), and long-time companion, Carole Fader.
Greg’s love of sports started at a young age and continued through high school where he lettered and excelled in golf, basketball, and baseball at Whitehall High School. His athletic talent was noticed by Major League scouts, and he was invited to spring training.
Greg went to Florida in the spring of 1967 as a pitcher in the Boston Red Sox organization. After being released, he joined the U.S. Army for two years and then returned to Ocala in 1969 where he attended Central Florida Community College. While in college he began covering local high school and college games for the Ocala Star-Banner and quickly discovered his passion for sports writing. In 1974, Greg and his young family moved to Jacksonville where he began writing for the Florida Times Union.
During his sixteen years at the Times Union, Greg was a versatile and prolific writer who covered everything from bowling to the World Series. He particularly enjoyed covering professional baseball and professional golf. As a columnist, he was extremely creative and wasn’t afraid to say what he thought, often rubbing people the wrong way. In 1989, he made a career move and began hosting a Monday-Friday local sports-talk radio show. He established a fiercely loyal listener base who called into his show regularly, each having a nickname assigned by Greg. His vast knowledge of sports challenged and entertained his loyal fans day after day. Sadly, Greg’s final show was on Friday, July 30, just one day before his passing.
Recently Greg was asked what he considered his greatest achievement. Not surprisingly, he called his greatest achievement his two wonderful daughters, Melody and Erica. He was fiercely proud of them and their accomplishments in life. He often commented on what wonderful mothers they were to his grandchildren, whom he adored. His love for his grandchildren was a beautiful sight to behold...attendance at baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, musical and dance recitals kept him busy, but he loved every minute of it (except for soccer, as many of his fans know).
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Amy.
The memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 15th at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225. Visitation is at 2pm, followed by a celebration of life at 3pm.
Several of Greg’s loyal radio listeners are organizing a get-together on Saturday, August 21st at 2pm at the St. Augustine Shores Golf Club. All listeners are invited to attend and share their favorite Greg Larson stories.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Greg’s love of sports and his grandchildren, a GoFundMe account has been set up for donations that will be given to Harvest Community School athletic department, where three of his grandchildren attend and are active in sports. https://gofund.me/e3a0bda4 Checks can also be made payable to Erica Cooper and donations will be given to the school in honor of Greg.