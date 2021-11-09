Gregory Alan Steinacker, 64, passed away in early October 2021 while bow hunting near his home in Augusta, Wisconsin. He is survived by one sister, Annette Steinacker (William Palumbo), of Chicago Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred J. Steinacker, and his mother, Rose Marie Steinacker.
Greg was an engineer, most recently working with USAR in Wilmer, Texas on the start-up of their business. He was employed at Bergquist Company (later Henkel), working in their Prescott office from 2000 to 2018. Previously, he worked for Hutchinson Technologies in their Eau Claire facility and in their Hutchinson, Minnesota office.
Greg was an avid bow and rifle hunter, enjoying being outdoors in Wisconsin, Wyoming, Colorado, and Canada. He was an ultra-marathoner, completing the Canadian Death Race in 2003 and the Leadville Race Across the Sky in 1993, 1994, and 1997. He ran in numerous other marathons, 50-mile and 100-mile races. He finished over 10 ultramarathons – despite a bear encounter and mud-encrusted shoes that added a few extra pounds to each foot. He raced canoes (aluminum!) in his 20s. Later he did more leisurely canoeing in the Boundary Waters and a solo whitewater run on the Wolf River. He participated in the Birkebeiner Cross Country ski race at Haywood every year for close to 20 years.
Greg completed his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees at UW-Stout in the early 1980s. He later finished a second Master degree at the University of St. Thomas. He was a licensed Professional Engineer from 1993.
A memorial service will be held November 13, 2021 from 12 to 5 pm at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wisconsin. People who would like to submit photos for a memorial display can do so at: https://familyaura.com/upload.html?code=42XT5G93